Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
San Francisco Bay Area Residents Gather to Denounce White Nationalism Violence.
by D. Boyer
Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
Photos from one of the emergency rallies held in San Francisco over the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, NC on August 12, 2017 during an anti white nationalist or nazi rally.
sm_img_2268.jpg
original image (1600x899)
Approximately 200 hundred people gathered at the corner of 24th and Mission in San Francisco to denounce the continued growth of the white nationalists in the US. They also gathered in solidarity for the victims of the violence that occurred behest of white nationalists or Nazis in America in Charlottesville, N.C. on August 12th 2017. One person was killed when a alleged white nationalist or nazi drove his car at a high rate of speed into counter demonstrators. He also injured numerous others. The violence has been directly denounced by many politicians with the exception of President Donald Trump.
Photos from that event. Video will be in another post.
§Drive Out Trump/Pence racist regime
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2280.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§March through the mission dencouncing white nationalism
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2281.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§March through the mission dencouncing white nationalism
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2292.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§The Age of Santa Anna.
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2300.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
You should learn this>>>https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonio_L%C3%B3pez_de_Santa_Anna
§Disgusted we still have to say this No Nazis.
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2361.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Die-In that occurred at 18th and Mission in San Francisco
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2317.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Die-In that occurred at 18th and Mission in San Francisco
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2327.jpg
original image (1600x899)
§One of the speakers. He was very passionate.
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2298.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§A photo of Heather Heyers, a 32 year old paralegal, who was run down by a nazi
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2255.jpg
original image (961x770)
§You paying attention?
by D. Boyer Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 8:35 PM
sm_img_2371.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
