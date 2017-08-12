From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: Emergency Rally in Support of #DefendCville
Date
Sunday August 13
Time
7:00 PM
8:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Park in front of San Francisco City Hall across from the Bill Graham auditorium
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|Christina A. DiEdoardo
We are coming together because we are needed.
We are coming together because we will not accept what happened in Charlottesville, VA this weekend as the "new normal".
We are coming together to support and honor our comrades in Cville who bravely stood up to Nazis, Fascists and Klansmen--even at the cost of their lives.
We come together to show that we will not be silent or cowed by so-called "Alt-Right" terrorists.
Please come and bring a candle or a flashlight. Sunset is is around 8pm on Sunday, so let us light up the night sky in front of City Hall to show our resolve and our unity.
No permits. Just come.
#NoTrump #NoKKK #NoNazis #NoFascistUSA
