From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 8/13/2017
San Francisco: Emergency Rally in Support of #DefendCville
Date Sunday August 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Park in front of San Francisco City Hall across from the Bill Graham auditorium
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorChristina A. DiEdoardo
We are coming together because we are needed.

We are coming together because we will not accept what happened in Charlottesville, VA this weekend as the "new normal".

We are coming together to support and honor our comrades in Cville who bravely stood up to Nazis, Fascists and Klansmen--even at the cost of their lives.

We come together to show that we will not be silent or cowed by so-called "Alt-Right" terrorists.

Please come and bring a candle or a flashlight. Sunset is is around 8pm on Sunday, so let us light up the night sky in front of City Hall to show our resolve and our unity.

No permits. Just come.

#NoTrump #NoKKK #NoNazis #NoFascistUSA
defendcville.jpg
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
More Charlottesville solidarity events across the USCrimethInc.Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 4:19 PM
