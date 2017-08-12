We are coming together because we are needed.



We are coming together because we will not accept what happened in Charlottesville, VA this weekend as the "new normal".



We are coming together to support and honor our comrades in Cville who bravely stood up to Nazis, Fascists and Klansmen--even at the cost of their lives.



We come together to show that we will not be silent or cowed by so-called "Alt-Right" terrorists.



Please come and bring a candle or a flashlight. Sunset is is around 8pm on Sunday, so let us light up the night sky in front of City Hall to show our resolve and our unity.



No permits. Just come.



#NoTrump #NoKKK #NoNazis #NoFascistUSA

Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 2:39 PM