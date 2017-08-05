top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn View other events for the week of 9/ 5/2017
Warning: Oakland's Stork Club to Host The Mentors' Anti-Antifa Rape Rock Tour
Date Tuesday September 05
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2330 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 444-6174
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/Authorno platform
This is a heads up that self-proclaimed "rape rock" band The Mentors have announced their Anti Antifa 2017 tour includes a performance at Oakland's Stork Club on Tuesday, September 5.

No time is listed on the official poster art for the tour, but presumably it would be an evening show (the time displayed here is merely a guess, so stay tuned for further details on date and time as they emerge).

Oddly, the Stork Club calendar does not currently list such a The Mentors show. The date is blank.

Contact the Stork Club and demand that the venue not host a band this hateful, fascist, and vile. If the Stork Club refuses to deny The Mentors a platform, then an in-person demonstration of opposition would be in order.

Do what you will, but The Mentors should not be allowed to slip into Oakland unnoticed.
sm_mentors-rape-rock.jpg
original image (740x960)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 5th, 2017 5:08 PM
§Sexualized violence as supposedly humorous art
by no platform Saturday Aug 5th, 2017 5:08 PM
mentors-rape-rock-tattoo.jpg
This lovely "El Duce" tattoo of a naked woman being kicked in the head is proudly displayed on The Mentors' facebook account.
Add Your Comments
