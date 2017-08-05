



No time is listed on the official poster art for the tour, but presumably it would be an evening show (the time displayed here is merely a guess, so stay tuned for further details on date and time as they emerge).



Oddly, the



Contact the Stork Club and demand that the venue not host a band this hateful, fascist, and vile. If the Stork Club refuses to deny The Mentors a platform, then an in-person demonstration of opposition would be in order.



