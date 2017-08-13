From the Open-Publishing Calendar

No to Fascism - Santa Cruz in solidarity with Charlottesville Virginia sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM by AutumnSun

Fifty to seventy five people demonstrated in front of the Santa Cruz Post office showing their opposition to the KKK today!

People showed up today to show there disgust for what happened in Virginia!Many people were injured and thirty two year old Heather Heyer was killed while demonstrating against the KKK! Two policemen were killed when there helicopter went down after videoing the carnage from above!



Here are a few pictures from today's gathering at the Santa Cruz Post Office.



Prayers up for those who were hurt and killed!



I only took a few pictures due to my camera still being in the shop for repairs!