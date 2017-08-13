top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
No to Fascism - Santa Cruz in solidarity with Charlottesville Virginia
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
Fifty to seventy five people demonstrated in front of the Santa Cruz Post office showing their opposition to the KKK today!
sm_034.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
People showed up today to show there disgust for what happened in Virginia!Many people were injured and thirty two year old Heather Heyer was killed while demonstrating against the KKK! Two policemen were killed when there helicopter went down after videoing the carnage from above!

Here are a few pictures from today's gathering at the Santa Cruz Post Office.

Prayers up for those who were hurt and killed!

I only took a few pictures due to my camera still being in the shop for repairs!
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_012.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_015.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_016.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_024.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_027.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 7:57 PM
sm_029.jpg
original image (2560x1920)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Mapping hate in Santa CruzJohn Cohen-ColbySunday Aug 13th, 2017 9:28 PM
