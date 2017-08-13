Join us this Monday to show your opposition to white supremacy in all its forms, and to stand in solidarity with all those in Charlottesville who are fighting against fascism.



Bring your signs and banners! Invite your friends and comrades!



We will meet at 6pm behind the Dali Museum (above the tunnel).



5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940







