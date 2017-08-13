From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity Rally in Monterey to Smash White Supremacy!
Date
Monday August 14
Time
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Location Details
Monterey Bay Custom House Plaza
Monterey, California 93940
Event Type
Protest
|Direct Action Monterey Network
Join us this Monday to show your opposition to white supremacy in all its forms, and to stand in solidarity with all those in Charlottesville who are fighting against fascism.
Bring your signs and banners! Invite your friends and comrades!
We will meet at 6pm behind the Dali Museum (above the tunnel).
5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940