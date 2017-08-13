top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 8/14/2017
Solidarity Rally in Monterey to Smash White Supremacy!
Date Monday August 14
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Monterey Bay Custom House Plaza
Monterey, California 93940
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Monterey Network
Join us this Monday to show your opposition to white supremacy in all its forms, and to stand in solidarity with all those in Charlottesville who are fighting against fascism.

Bring your signs and banners! Invite your friends and comrades!

We will meet at 6pm behind the Dali Museum (above the tunnel).

5 Custom House Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 9:17 PM
Add Your Comments
