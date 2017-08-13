From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Watsonville: Solidarity with Charlottesville Vigil • Stop Racism
Sunday August 13
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Watsonville Plaza
358 Main St, Watsonville, California 95076
|Felipe, Jenny, & Alan
Solidarity with Charlottesville Vigil • Stop Racism
In light of yesterday's events in Charlottesville, We're calling for an anti-racist vigil today from 6-7:30 at the Plaza in Downtown Watsonville on Main St. Bring signs. We will also have sign making materials.
For info contact Felipe Hernandez at (831) 707-4392