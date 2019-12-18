From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Dec 18 2019 (Updated 12/20/19)“Impeach And Remove” Actions Held Nationwide
Bay Area Cities and Towns Join Over 600 Demonstrations Across the Country
On the evening of December 17, the day that the house was to vote on Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump, the Nation erupted into hundreds of demonstrations urging a vote to impeach. The San Francisco Bay area was no exception. Organized by Indivisible, MoveOn and others, there were demonstrations locally in over forty cities and towns. With homemade posters and chants, demonstrators demanded not only impeachment, but removal and imprisonment for the many crimes of the Trump regime.
The following day, December 18, the House voted to impeach Trump on two counts related to his scheme to get Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.
Oakland: Over 500 demonstrators rallied on Oakland’s Grand Avenue in front of the Grand Lake Theater to express their outrage over the Trump regime. On all corners of the large intersection, crowds shouted and held both angry and humorous signs.
Oaklanders Hold Powerful “Impeach And Remove” Demonstration | Event Announcement
Palo Alto: Hundreds gathered in Lytton Plaza downtown. A giant balloon of Donald Trump as a chicken has on display, as it has been in Palo Alto on at least two other occasions.
Chicken Trump Balloon Effigy Makes an Appearance on Impeachment Eve | Event Announcement
Clovis: Around 350 demonstrators turned out for a pro-impeachment rally in Clovis, adjacent to Fresno.
Large Pro-Impeachment Rally Held in Clovis, CA
San Francisco: Event Announcement
National Impeach & Remove Rallies, Marches, Vigils in Bay Area and beyond
See Also: Impeachment Day: The Yacht Sequoia and the Trump v. Nixon fiasco
Related Categories: Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Front Page
