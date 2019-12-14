



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM



WHERE: California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento, California 95814



SIGN-UP at the tickets link:



Nobody Is Above the Law! That's why we're calling on congress to Impeach & Remove

Donald Trump.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a historic vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to the State Capitol to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.



INFO: This event is intended to support a YES VOTE on impeachment articles once presented in the HOUSE and encourage Senators to vote to remove Donald Trump from office. As such, it will be directed at all members of Congress, both House and Senate. By holding events on the eve of a House vote, we can ensure that our voices resonate with our MoCs when they cast this critical vote. You are encouraged to bring your own sign.



#NotAboveTheLaw

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 11:37 AM