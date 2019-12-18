Impeachment Day: The Yacht Sequoia and the Trump v. Nixon fiasco tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 2:09 AM by Lynda Carson

The Yacht Sequoia Cruise Certificate that has spent many years hanging on the wall of my apartment is dated around 2 months before former disgraced President Richard Nixon resigned from office. Facing imminent impeachment, Nixon resigned from office on August 9th, 1974, barely a few days after his fateful trip into history aboard the Yacht Sequoia on August 5, 1974, where he learned that a Court had ordered him to release the transcript of an incriminating tape recording that revealed he had indeed approved the cover-up of the notorious Watergate-breakin. I enjoy keeping this little piece of history around to remind me how lucky we are to not have Richard Nixon to kick around anymore!