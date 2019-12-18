top
Impeachment Day: The Yacht Sequoia and the Trump v. Nixon fiasco
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 2:09 AM
Facing imminent impeachment, Nixon resigned from office on August 9th, 1974, barely a few days after his fateful trip into history aboard the Yacht Sequoia on August 5, 1974, where he learned that a Court had ordered him to release the transcript of an incriminating tape recording that revealed he had indeed approved the cover-up of the notorious Watergate-breakin.
Impeachment Day: The Yacht Sequoia and the Trump v. Nixon fiasco

By Lynda Carson - December 18, 2019

-IMPEACHMENT DAY-

Through the years starting with the Hoover Administration into the Carter Administration, after numerous presidents had some wide ranging discussions with their notable guests aboard the former Presidential Yacht Sequoia that affected millions of people around the world, eventually the Sequoia was sold by former President Jimmy Carter.

However before the yacht was sold, as he was facing impeachment disgraced former President Richard Nixon made the decision to resign from office while he was aboard the former Presidential Yacht Sequoia, as he was cruising along the Potomac river.

Facing imminent impeachment, Nixon resigned from office on August 9th, 1974, barely a few days after his fateful trip into history aboard the Yacht Sequoia on August 5, 1974, where he learned that a Court had ordered him to release the transcript of an incriminating tape recording that revealed he had indeed approved the cover-up of the notorious Watergate-breakin.

Meanwhile in comparison, on December 18, 2019, disgraced President Donald J. Trump, who is also facing impeachment, can be found sitting on a toilet in a White House bathroom while sending out angry Tweets early in the morning as his impeachment history is unfolding.

With history recording that Nixon and Trump both faced impeachment for their misdeeds, additionally in comparison, it appears that Richard Nixon (a.k.a. Tricky Dick) was the smarter one of the two, because Tricky Dick had enough sense to resign from office before his impeachment actually took place, and the proverbial sh%t hit the fan.

The day before Trump’s impeachment was to occur, there were pro-impeachment rallies all across the nation, and one can only wonder how Trump and his myrmidons feel about that as the Trump is about to be rolled-up into the trash bins of history for his misdeeds.

Even if Mitch McConnell of the Senate is evil enough to keep any witnesses from testifying against Trump in a Senate trial after Trump is impeached in the House of Representatives, it’s way to late to undo the damage already done against Trump by his own political appointees that have already double-crossed him, and testified against him in regards to some of his past misdeeds.

If Trump had any brains, he would take some advice from the ghost of Tricky Dick, resign from office, and rent the former Presidential Yacht Sequoia to get the hell out of Washington D.C., before his myrmidons become patriotically contumacious and decide to refuse to follow all orders.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

