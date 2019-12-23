top
In Mountain View, Seasonal and Humorous Signs at Eve of Impeachment Demo on Four Corners
Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
Demonstrators leaned in toward passing traffic to show off their creative signs on Impeachment Eve at a major intersection in the heart of Silicon Valley.
sm_castrojotop.jpg
original image (2048x1198)
Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On December 17 in Mountain View, California, demonstrators gathered on all four corners of the Castro Street and El Camino Real intersection to show support for the impeachment of President Trump. In keeping with the season, some wore holiday colors; one woman carried a sign that said "Merry Impeachment."

At least 300 and by some estimates as many as 400 protesters descended on the well traversed intersection. Daylight hours quickly turned to twilight, then dark, on one of the shortest daylight days of the year.

That's when the candles came out. Some battery operated and others with real flame, their glow lent a solemn feeling to the evening. But the night was not without humor as one person offered up Free Im-Peach-Mint tea and others proffered creative signs. "Untrump the World" read one sign. Another predicted with accuracy "’Twas the Night before Impeachment".
§Close Up
§Close Up
sm_castrojonumber2.jpg
original image (2048x1232)
§Im-Peach-Mint Tea...for Free!
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojofreetea.jpg
original image (1472x2048)
§Green Light Go!
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojogreenlight.jpg
original image (2048x1368)
§An organizer from org "Together We Will"
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojoida.jpg
original image (1525x2048)
§Candlelight glow
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojoindojin.jpg
original image (2048x1470)
§Leading chants
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojomegaphone.jpg
original image (2048x1657)
§Merry Impeachmas
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojomerry.jpg
original image (2048x1656)
§Glow in the Dark Demonstrator
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojopatrick.jpg
original image (1563x2048)
§Trump is Super Callous!
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojosupercallous.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
§Friends
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojoturban.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Up His
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojouphis.jpg
original image (1601x2048)
§Untrump the World
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojountrumptheworld.jpg
original image (1542x2048)
§Joining In
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojochuuflags.jpg
original image (2048x1368)
§Honk
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojohonk.jpg
original image (1759x2048)
§Headed Home with Trump Balloon
by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM
sm_castrojoheadedhomelast.jpg
original image (2048x1519)
