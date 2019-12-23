In Mountain View, Seasonal and Humorous Signs at Eve of Impeachment Demo on Four Corners by Text: RR Photos: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo

Monday Dec 23rd, 2019 3:41 AM

Demonstrators leaned in toward passing traffic to show off their creative signs on Impeachment Eve at a major intersection in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



On December 17 in Mountain View, California, demonstrators gathered on all four corners of the Castro Street and El Camino Real intersection to show support for the impeachment of President Trump. In keeping with the season, some wore holiday colors; one woman carried a sign that said "Merry Impeachment."



At least 300 and by some estimates as many as 400 protesters descended on the well traversed intersection. Daylight hours quickly turned to twilight, then dark, on one of the shortest daylight days of the year.



That's when the candles came out. Some battery operated and others with real flame, their glow lent a solemn feeling to the evening. But the night was not without humor as one person offered up Free Im-Peach-Mint tea and others proffered creative signs. "Untrump the World" read one sign. Another predicted with accuracy "’Twas the Night before Impeachment".