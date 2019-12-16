Pacifica Rally for Impeachment and Removal



When: Tuesday, December 17 @ 5 PM



Where: intersection of Hwy 1 & Reina Del Mar, Pacifica, CA 94044



Nobody Is Above the Law! That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove

Donald Trump.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

