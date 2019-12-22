top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
In SF, Music Punctuates Enthusiastic Chanting at Rally and March on Eve of Historic Impeachment Vote
by Text: RR Photos: Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
Sunday Dec 22nd, 2019 7:46 AM
In San Francisco, lyrics were rewritten to rock classics calling for impeachment and a crowd of thousands chanted for "Trump Pence Out Now!"
sm_wonts_st._gabriel_celestial_brass_band.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the San Francisco Federal Building at 7th and Mission on December 17, at one of more than 650 rallies organized across the country. Starting in the hundreds the crowd soon swelled to an estimated 2,000+ people.

One demonstrator dressed as Alexander Hamilton, another as Uncle Sam. Andrew Kong Knight, known for his work supporting unions as lead singer of the Angry Tired Teachers, covered classic rock songs with impeach Trump lyrics to the delight of protesters.

The crowd then marched through downtown streets. They briefly shut down 7th Street, then were on their way to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Kamala Harris' offices striding to the beat of the St. Gabriel Celestial Brass Band.

Two different organizations called people to the protest, the San Francisco based chapter of Indivisible and SF Refuse Fascism. Demonstrators affiliated with the latter group led an enthusiastic call and response during the march: “Get off the sidewalks and into the streets! Trump and Pence Out Now!"
§Andrew Kong Knight on guitar and singing with back up instrumentalist
§Andrew Kong Knight on guitar and singing with back up instrumentalist
sm_wontskongknighbest.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
§At the Federal Building, Many Signs
§At the Federal Building, Many Signs
sm_wontsmanysigns.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Young folks with a Trump piñata
§Young folks with a Trump piñata
sm_wontspinata.jpg
original image (2700x3000)
§Battery operated candle in the night
§Battery operated candle in the night
sm_wontsyoung.jpg
original image (2700x2702)
§Refuse Fascism Known for Saying: Trump Pence Out Now!
§Refuse Fascism Known for Saying: Trump Pence Out Now!
sm_wontsoutnowandre.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
§Out Now!
§Out Now!
sm_wontsoutnow.jpg
original image (3011x2400)
§SF is Beautiful in the Night
§SF is Beautiful in the Night
sm_wontsinvidivisble_2.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§St. Gabriel Celestial Brass Band
§St. Gabriel Celestial Brass Band
sm_wontsmarchingband2.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
§Alexander Hamilton and friend
§Alexander Hamilton and friend
sm_wontsalexham.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
§45 in binary code
§45 in binary code
sm_wontsbinarycode.jpg
original image (3000x2402)
§Fight or lose it
§Fight or lose it
sm_wontsfightorloseit.jpg
original image (2397x3000)
§Got wheels, will march!
§Got wheels, will march!
sm_wontsonwheels.jpg
original image (3000x2403)
§Banner: Make America Great Again/Impeach Donald Trump
§Banner: Make America Great Again/Impeach Donald Trump
sm_wontsmarch.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Meanwhile Revolution Club members chanted:
"5-6-7-8
America was never great!"
