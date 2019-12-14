



Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.



Events are called for Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 p.m. local time, but check your local event for a confirmed time and location. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. December 18th.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.



OAKLAND is here:



EL CERRITO: The President Is NOT a King! Demonstration

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: El Cerrito Plaza, All Four Corners on San Pablo Ave.

El Cerrito, CA 94530



EMERYVILLE: East Bay Says Nobody is Above the Law!

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Intersection of Powell Street & Christie Avenue

Emeryville, CA 94608



SAN RAMON: Nobody Is Above the Law! Rally

WHEN Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Outside San Ramon City Hall, San Ramon, CA 94583



CASTRO VALLEY: Nobody Is Above the Law! Rally

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Intersection, Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 12:41 PM