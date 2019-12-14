From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 12/17/2019
|Impeach & Remove Events in East Bay Area Cities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 17
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Moveon.org
|Location Details
|Events in East Bay cities: El Cerrtio, Walnut Creek, Emeryville, San Ramon, Castro Valley
|
Impeach & Remove Events are ON: The Nobody Is Above the Law network has activated.
Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.
Events are called for Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 p.m. local time, but check your local event for a confirmed time and location. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. December 18th.
The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.
Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.
OAKLAND is here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/14/18828895.php
EL CERRITO: The President Is NOT a King! Demonstration
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: El Cerrito Plaza, All Four Corners on San Pablo Ave.
El Cerrito, CA 94530
EMERYVILLE: East Bay Says Nobody is Above the Law!
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Intersection of Powell Street & Christie Avenue
Emeryville, CA 94608
SAN RAMON: Nobody Is Above the Law! Rally
WHEN Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Outside San Ramon City Hall, San Ramon, CA 94583
CASTRO VALLEY: Nobody Is Above the Law! Rally
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Intersection, Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.
Castro Valley, CA 94546
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 12:41 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network