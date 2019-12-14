From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 12/17/2019
|Impeach & Remove Demonstration in Oakland
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 17
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Moveon.org
|Location Details
|
Grand Lake Theater Intersection, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
|
IMPEACH & REMOVE: NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW!
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Lake Theater Intersection, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove
Donald Trump.
The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.
Join us for 1 hour. We like to start when it is still light out, but if you need to come later we'll be there.
EVERY VOICE. MATTERS!
Come on down even if you don't have a sign or banner. This is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY!
All hands on deck!
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 12:15 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network