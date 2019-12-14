IMPEACH & REMOVE: NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW!



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 4 p.m.



WHERE: Grand Lake Theater Intersection, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610



Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove

Donald Trump.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Join us for 1 hour. We like to start when it is still light out, but if you need to come later we'll be there.



EVERY VOICE. MATTERS!



Come on down even if you don't have a sign or banner. This is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY!

All hands on deck! For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

