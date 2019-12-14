From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Impeach and Remove Events in Wine Country (Sonoma & Napa Counties)
IMPEACH & REMOVE: Events in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sonoma, Napa, Healdsburg
Impeach & Remove Events are ON: The Nobody Is Above the Law network has activated.
WHEN: Events are called for Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 p.m. local time, but check your local event for a confirmed time and location. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. December 18th.
Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.
The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.
Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote: RSVP for an event near you or sign up to host one. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.
A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
SANTA ROSA: Impeach and Remove - No One is Above the Law
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: OLD COURTHOUSE SQUARE, Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
PETALUMA: Impeach and Remove Rally
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Mail Depot parking lot, Petaluma, CA 94952
SONOMA: Impeach & Remove Rally
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma, CA 95476
NAPA: Impeach and Remove at Veterans Park
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Park, Napa, CA 94558
HEALDSBURG: Impeach and Remove Trump: No One Is Above the Law
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg, CA 95448
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...
