IMPEACH & REMOVE TRUMP RALLY in PALO ALTO



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM



WHERE: Lytton Plaza, University Ave. & Emerson Street, Palo Alto 94301



Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove

Donald Trump.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Nationwide events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.



This Lytton Plaza event has now been definitely scheduled for December 17th at 5:30 PM. We need to show strong public support for removing the corrupt and immoral President Trump from office. This demonstration will take place in downtown Palo Alto, one (1) block away from the office of Representative Anna Eshoo. Let's show her that her constituents are behind impeachment.



Directions: Free public 2 hour parking in city lots nearby. Short walk to Palo Alto Caltrain station. For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

