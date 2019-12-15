



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the night before the House of Representatives vote to impeach Trump



Impeach & Remove Events are ON: The Nobody Is Above the Law network has activated.



Events are called for Tuesday, December 17th, but check your local event for a confirmed time and location at Impeach.org. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. December 18th.



Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.



The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.



Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump's impeachment vote. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



SANTA CRUZ:

No One Is Above The Law! Rally

Time: 5:30 PM

Where: Town Clock in Downtown Santa Cruz, intersection of Water Street and N. Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove/126473/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=



MONTEREY:

Demonstration to Defend the Constitution Against All Enemies Foreign and DOMESTIC

Time: 3 PM

Where: Across the street from El Estero Park, 725 Pearl St, Monterey, CA 93940

https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove/126228/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=



WATSONVILLE:

Our Revolution: Watsonville Impeachment Rally

Time: 5:30 PM

Where: Wastonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076

Please note: This event may not have been confirmed by the host yet with an updated date and time. It is very likely that people will be showing up at this location at the time for which national protests have been called for 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 17th. If you attend and don’t see an emcee, please gather peacefully and legally.

