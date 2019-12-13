From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Impeach and Remove Rally
|Tuesday December 17
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|Indivisible SF Peninsula and CA-14
In front of Ana Furniture Across the street from the Hillsdale Mall
3011 S El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94403
Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach and Remove Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a historic vote to impeach Trump next week. On Impeachment Eve, we'll head to the streets for a peaceful rally to show strong public support for removing the corrupt and immoral President Trump from office.
When: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 pm
Where: 3011 S. El Camino Real (in front of Ana Furniture and across the street from the Hillsdale Mall)
Ideas of things to bring:
1) Candle (battery operated is best)
2) Signs
3) Enthusiasm and chanting/singing voice
Check out our promo video. We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday!
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 13th, 2019 7:31 PM
