Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach and Remove Donald Trump.



The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a historic vote to impeach Trump next week. On Impeachment Eve, we'll head to the streets for a peaceful rally to show strong public support for removing the corrupt and immoral President Trump from office.



When: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 pm



Where: 3011 S. El Camino Real (in front of Ana Furniture and across the street from the Hillsdale Mall)



Ideas of things to bring:



1) Candle (battery operated is best)



2) Signs



3) Enthusiasm and chanting/singing voice



Check out our promo video. We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday!





Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 13th, 2019 7:31 PM