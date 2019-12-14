top
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
Impeach & Remove: Rally and March in San Francisco
Date Tuesday December 17
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSF Indivisible, Progressive Democrats, others
Location Details
San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th Street, on the corner of Mission and 7th streets, San Francisco, CA 94103
IMPEACH & REMOVE: RALLY and MARCH in SAN FRANCISCO

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 @ 5:00 PM

Where: San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th Street

This event will happen at 5 PM on TUESDAY 17TH DECEMBER, the evening before the full House vote on Articles of Impeachment.

Our constitution is clear: Nobody is above the law. Trump has committed many impeachable offenses, and now we finally have two Articles of Impeachment, for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Come and join us as we stand up for our Constitution in front of Speaker Pelosi's office. Her daughter Christine Pelosi will speak, along with Alexander Hamilton and other patriots. Impeachment proceeds from the House to the Senate, and so will we- after the rally we'll march up Market St. to our Senators' offices!

DIRECTIONS: From Civic Center BART walk east up Market 1/2 block to 7th St. Turn right and walk half a block south and you will find us. If you join the march after the rally you will conveniently end up at the Montgomery BART Station!
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 11:12 AM
