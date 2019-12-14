From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Impeach & Remove: Rally and March in San Francisco
IMPEACH & REMOVE: RALLY and MARCH in SAN FRANCISCO
When: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 @ 5:00 PM
Where: San Francisco Federal Building @ 90 7th Street
This event will happen at 5 PM on TUESDAY 17TH DECEMBER, the evening before the full House vote on Articles of Impeachment.
Our constitution is clear: Nobody is above the law. Trump has committed many impeachable offenses, and now we finally have two Articles of Impeachment, for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.
Come and join us as we stand up for our Constitution in front of Speaker Pelosi's office. Her daughter Christine Pelosi will speak, along with Alexander Hamilton and other patriots. Impeachment proceeds from the House to the Senate, and so will we- after the rally we'll march up Market St. to our Senators' offices!
Please sign up/register below to get updates.
_________________________________________________________
DIRECTIONS: From Civic Center BART walk east up Market 1/2 block to 7th St. Turn right and walk half a block south and you will find us. If you join the march after the rally you will conveniently end up at the Montgomery BART Station!
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 11:12 AM
