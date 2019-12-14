top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Impeach & Remove Demonstration in Cupertino
Date Tuesday December 17
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn.org
Location Details
Cupertino City Center (out front of building), south east intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd., Cupertino 95014
Demonstration in Cupertino: Supporting House of Representatives Impeachment Action

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. (local time)

WHERE: Cupertino City Center (sidewalk out front), south east intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014

Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove
Donald Trump.

Impeach & Remove events are ON: The Nobody Is Above the Law network has activated. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday, December 18th.

The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we're heading to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.

Nationwide events are scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. It is clear that Trump abused his power and put his personal and political interests ahead of the interests of the American people.

We the People are gathering in Cupertino to show honor and respect for our Constitution of America and to ask that we all follow and uphold these laws. Our democracy is being tested!

Please come join us! RSVP at the link below:
sm_impeach___remove_1_1_1_1_1.jpg
original image (960x741)
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 2:35 PM
