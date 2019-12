Nobody is Above the Law Rally in Livermore



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM



WHERE: Flagpole Plaza, intersection of First St and S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550



Please join us for a "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally in downtown Livermore on the eve of the House vote to impeach the 45th! This is a crucial time to be visible and vocal about the imperative to take back our democracy.



Please bring sign, your friends and family!

For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...