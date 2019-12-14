top
Impeach & Remove Rally in Livermore (Tri Valley)
Date Tuesday December 17
Time 5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn.org
Location Details
Flagpole Plaza, intersection of First St and S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550
Nobody is Above the Law Rally in Livermore

WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM

WHERE: Flagpole Plaza, intersection of First St and S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550

Please join us for a "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally in downtown Livermore on the eve of the House vote to impeach the 45th! This is a crucial time to be visible and vocal about the imperative to take back our democracy.

Please bring sign, your friends and family!
For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 3:27 PM
