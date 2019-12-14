From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Nobody is Above the Law Rally in Livermore
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM
WHERE: Flagpole Plaza, intersection of First St and S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550
Please join us for a "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally in downtown Livermore on the eve of the House vote to impeach the 45th! This is a crucial time to be visible and vocal about the imperative to take back our democracy.
Please bring sign, your friends and family!
