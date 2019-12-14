Nobody is Above the Law Rally in Livermore



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM



WHERE: Flagpole Plaza, intersection of First St and S. Livermore Ave., Livermore, CA 94550



Please join us for a "Nobody Is Above the Law" rally in downtown Livermore on the eve of the House vote to impeach the 45th! This is a crucial time to be visible and vocal about the imperative to take back our democracy.



Please bring sign, your friends and family!

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 3:27 PM