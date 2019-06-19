From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Oakland Activists Call for Impeachment
Over 140 rallies to push Congress to impeach Trump were held across the nation on June 15, 2019. These are photos from the demonstration in Oakland. Photos by Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
The event was billed as a gathering "to show and grow public support for the House starting an impeachment inquiry." Protesters rallied near the Federal Building in Oakland where they held signs, chanted anti-Trump messages, and took turns reading passages from the Mueller report.
Quanah Brightman of United Native Americans called on Congressional leaders to step up and be real leaders. A representative from Congresswoman Barbara Lee's office thanked the crowed for their dedication and enthusiasm.
Hosts included the groups Alameda 4 Impeachment and East Bay Indivisible.
Quanah Brightman of United Native Americans called on Congressional leaders to step up and be real leaders. A representative from Congresswoman Barbara Lee's office thanked the crowed for their dedication and enthusiasm.
Hosts included the groups Alameda 4 Impeachment and East Bay Indivisible.
§Raising a sign
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network