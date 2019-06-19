top
Oakland Activists Call for Impeachment
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo
Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
Over 140 rallies to push Congress to impeach Trump were held across the nation on June 15, 2019. These are photos from the demonstration in Oakland. Photos by Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_impoakmegaphone.jpg
original image (1351x1600)
The event was billed as a gathering "to show and grow public support for the House starting an impeachment inquiry." Protesters rallied near the Federal Building in Oakland where they held signs, chanted anti-Trump messages, and took turns reading passages from the Mueller report.

Quanah Brightman of United Native Americans called on Congressional leaders to step up and be real leaders. A representative from Congresswoman Barbara Lee's office thanked the crowed for their dedication and enthusiasm.

Hosts included the groups Alameda 4 Impeachment and East Bay Indivisible.
§Raising a sign
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakraisesign.jpg
original image (1600x1467)
§impeachment umbrellas
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakumbrellas.jpg
original image (1198x1600)
§street scene
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakstreetscene1.jpg
original image (1600x983)
§Ashamed
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakashamedbag.jpg
original image (1600x1478)
§white haired women
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakwhitehair.jpg
original image (1600x1104)
§Staff member from Barabara Lee's office
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakspeakingtoyojin.jpg
original image (1533x1600)
§Reading from the Mueller report
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakmotorizedscooter.jpg
original image (1099x1600)
§I just want to relax again
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakrelax.jpg
original image (1600x1372)
§reasons
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakracistbully.jpg
original image (1240x1600)
§reading the Mueller report
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakmuellerr.jpg
original image (1600x1575)
§Quanah Brightman
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakpress.jpg
original image (1600x1425)
§Long sign and a wave to passing traffic
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakmaga.jpg
original image (1600x1106)
§Impeachment Tree
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakimpeachtree1.jpg
original image (1600x1068)
§Impeachment tree closeup
by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM
sm_impoakimpeachtree.jpg
original image (1600x1281)
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
