Oakland Activists Call for Impeachment by photos: Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo

Wednesday Jun 19th, 2019 4:18 AM

Over 140 rallies to push Congress to impeach Trump were held across the nation on June 15, 2019. These are photos from the demonstration in Oakland. Photos by Mary Martin DeShaw, Probono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

The event was billed as a gathering "to show and grow public support for the House starting an impeachment inquiry." Protesters rallied near the Federal Building in Oakland where they held signs, chanted anti-Trump messages, and took turns reading passages from the Mueller report.



Quanah Brightman of United Native Americans called on Congressional leaders to step up and be real leaders. A representative from Congresswoman Barbara Lee's office thanked the crowed for their dedication and enthusiasm.



Hosts included the groups Alameda 4 Impeachment and East Bay Indivisible.

