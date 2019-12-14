IMPEACH & REMOVE TRUMP DEMONSTRATION in REDWOOD CITY



WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.



WHERE: Sequoia Station (outside the shopping center), Intersection of Jefferson Ave and El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063



We are rallying to show our support for Congress to impeach and remove Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



We will meet at the corner near Old Navy - there is plenty of space to stand and walk around. You can take CalTrain to Redwood City and walk southwest across the parking lot to the corner of El Camino Real



PLEASE NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



You can RSVP at the link below: For more event information: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-...

