|Date
|Tuesday December 17
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible Orchard City
|Location Details
|Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd, at the border of Santa Clara 95050 and San Jose 95128.
|
IMPEACH & REMOVE DEMONSTRATION in SILICON VALLEY
Nobody Is Above the Law. That's why we're calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.
WHEN: Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and South Winchester Blvd,
at the border of Santa Clara 95050 and San Jose 95128 (by the Santana Row shopping center)
Link: https://www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove/126468/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=
The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.
Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.
Orchard City Indivisible is rallying to show support for Congress to impeach and remove Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. We will meet at the corner of
S. Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd at the Santa Clara and San Jose border. This area is heavily trafficked and we want to spread out in all 4 corners.
Join us from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM.
_________________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 15th, 2019 9:23 AM
