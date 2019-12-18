top
Large Pro-Impeachment Rally Held in Clovis, CA
by Peter Maiden
Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 1:56 AM
Around 350 demonstrators turned out for a pro-impeachment rally in Clovis, adjacent to Fresno. It was one of over 600 demonstrations nationwide that were organized by MoveOn.org.
sm_d5d_0618.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Over 600 demonstrations calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump were held on the evening of Tuesday, December 17. There were actions in all 50 states, organized by the umbrella organization MoveOn.org. Congress was to vote on impeachment the following day.

The Fresno area protest was held at Congressman Devin Nunes’ office on the corner of Clovis Avenue and 3rd Street in Clovis. Around 350 demonstrators turned out, some carrying the slogan of the evening on signs reading “Nobody is above the law!” They lined up in front of the building where Nunes has his office, and on two other corners of the intersection. A fourth corner held a counterdemonstration of less than two dozen Trump supporters, who despite their numbers got “equal time” on local TV.

“This is not a celebration,” said Stacy Williams, spokesperson for the organizers. “It’s sad, actually. What we really want to do is make sure people understand that this isn’t about politics, it’s not about a party, it’s not [about] Republicans or Democrats. There are real policy issues, it’s on principles, these are crimes, and we´re just adhering to the Constitution.”

Nunes is up for re-election in November’s election. Over the last few years, many protests have been held at Nunes’ Clovis office, although the congressman has never been seen by protesters to be in the office. The action on the 17th was the largest held there to date.

Protester Gene Roza said, “I think the turnout is very, very good. It shows the interest of the voting public and the taxpayers that the community needs representation that represents us. We don’t get it from Mr. Nunes … He is obviously Trump puppet number one … There’s three good people running for [his] office, and any one of them would be so much better than Devin Nunes.”

One protester wore a cow costume to reference a lawsuit Nunes filed against the author of a parody Twitter account called “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” in which the cow makes barbed remarks about the congressman. Nunes filed six such lawsuits, claiming his career is suffering from the disparagement.

Clovis police had a low-key presence at the event, with a pair of foot patrol officers on site, who made sure the sidewalk was clear so pedestrians could walk through despite the crowd.
§Demonstrator Robert Kutruff is a Veteran for Impeachment
by Peter Maiden Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 1:56 AM
sm_d5d_0607.jpg
original image (864x1296)
§C.J. Wilson holds a sign with the slogan of the evening
by Peter Maiden Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 1:56 AM
sm_d5d_0613.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§A protester is in costume as Devin Nunes’ Cow
by Peter Maiden Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 1:56 AM
sm_d5d_0616.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Protesters talk with each other at the pro-impeachment rally
by Peter Maiden Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 1:56 AM
sm_d5d_0642.jpg
original image (1296x864)
