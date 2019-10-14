top
protest cheer
SF Embarcadero Rally As Nationwide Drive To Impeach Trump Begins
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text)
Monday Oct 14th, 2019 9:33 PM
Nationwide movement to deflate Trump
While there have been many Bay Area actions to denounce what Trump is doing, we are seeing the beginning of a movement specifically to impeach and remove him from office.

The rally was at Harry Bridges Plaza which is the large granite paved median separating the east and west bound traffic in front of the Embarcadero and clock tower building.

In addition to accommodating tracks and stops for San Francisco’s reborn trolley car system, skate boarders, street musicians and that symbol of our shared prosperity, the homeless, there are platforms supporting two gigantic Nuremberg rally style vertical torches that provided ideal event stages for the protest rally.

The screaming fleet week war planes were not able to drown out the speakers and performers demanding Trump’s impeachment.

The traffic on the adjoining road yielded an almost continual honking of approval.

As the rally ended, the symbolism of two women deflating the Trump balloon was inescapable.
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
§
