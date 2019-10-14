From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
SF Embarcadero Rally As Nationwide Drive To Impeach Trump Begins
Nationwide movement to deflate Trump
While there have been many Bay Area actions to denounce what Trump is doing, we are seeing the beginning of a movement specifically to impeach and remove him from office.
The rally was at Harry Bridges Plaza which is the large granite paved median separating the east and west bound traffic in front of the Embarcadero and clock tower building.
In addition to accommodating tracks and stops for San Francisco’s reborn trolley car system, skate boarders, street musicians and that symbol of our shared prosperity, the homeless, there are platforms supporting two gigantic Nuremberg rally style vertical torches that provided ideal event stages for the protest rally.
The screaming fleet week war planes were not able to drown out the speakers and performers demanding Trump’s impeachment.
The traffic on the adjoining road yielded an almost continual honking of approval.
As the rally ended, the symbolism of two women deflating the Trump balloon was inescapable.
The rally was at Harry Bridges Plaza which is the large granite paved median separating the east and west bound traffic in front of the Embarcadero and clock tower building.
In addition to accommodating tracks and stops for San Francisco’s reborn trolley car system, skate boarders, street musicians and that symbol of our shared prosperity, the homeless, there are platforms supporting two gigantic Nuremberg rally style vertical torches that provided ideal event stages for the protest rally.
The screaming fleet week war planes were not able to drown out the speakers and performers demanding Trump’s impeachment.
The traffic on the adjoining road yielded an almost continual honking of approval.
As the rally ended, the symbolism of two women deflating the Trump balloon was inescapable.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network