From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Feb 9 2020 (Updated 02/11/20)Bay Area Joins Nationwide "Reject The Coverup" Protests
Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage
In the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump that concluded with an acquittal on February 5, Republicans senators refused to let people with direct knowledge of Trump's behavior testify. Republicans did not allow witnesses such as John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, or Dick Mulvaney, chief of staff, to tell what they knew. Defense attorneys argued with, according to legal scholars, legally absurd arguments. They also claimed that although the facts might be as presented by the Democratic prosecution, these facts did not matter. In a final blow to long accepted constitutional theory, defense attorneys argued that a President could do whatever benefited him personally if he thought it was in the public interest, a theory previously promoted by France’s king, Louis XIV who said "l’état, c’est moi” ("I am the state").
The same day Trump was acquitted, protesters in the Bay Area and across the country hit the streets and called out the trial out as a “hoax," “sham,” and “fake," using some of Trump's favorite words to describe events that don‘t accord with his notions. Organizers of the action included El Cerrito Shows Up, East Bay Indivisible, Refuse Fascism, and Public Citizen. Under the slogan, “Reject the Coverup," the demonstrations held throughout the country were supported by many other groups including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, People for the American Way, Democracy for America and Greenpeace.
San Francisco In Nationwide Rejection of Senate Coverup | San Francisco Swift Reaction to Senate Sham Trial | Event Announcement
Palo Alto
"We'll Remember in November" Theme at Reject the Cover-Up Rally in Front of Stanford University | Stanford/Palo Alto: Reject the Cover-up! Protest | Excitement Turns to Anger in Palo Alto After Senate Trial Sham | Palo Alto: Band and Raging Grannies Reject the Coverup
San Jose
"Senators, Are You Completely Morally Bankrupt?" and Other Signs at San José Protest | Event Announcement
Berkeley
Aquittal Protest in Berkeley (2/8) | Event Announcement
Oakland
Oakland Protesters Insist Senate Trial Was a Cover-Up, Not an ExonerationOakland | Event Announcement
El Cerrito
El Cerrito Shows Up to Say: No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal | Event Announcement
More Event Announcements:
Davis | Hollister | Guerneville | Monterey | Walnut Creek | Hayward | Fairfield | Sonoma | Mountain View | San Rafael | Watsonville | Emeryville | Santa Cruz | Santa Rosa | Napa | Pacifica
The same day Trump was acquitted, protesters in the Bay Area and across the country hit the streets and called out the trial out as a “hoax," “sham,” and “fake," using some of Trump's favorite words to describe events that don‘t accord with his notions. Organizers of the action included El Cerrito Shows Up, East Bay Indivisible, Refuse Fascism, and Public Citizen. Under the slogan, “Reject the Coverup," the demonstrations held throughout the country were supported by many other groups including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, People for the American Way, Democracy for America and Greenpeace.
Protest Coverage and Event AnnouncementsSan Francisco
San Francisco In Nationwide Rejection of Senate Coverup | San Francisco Swift Reaction to Senate Sham Trial | Event Announcement
Palo Alto
"We'll Remember in November" Theme at Reject the Cover-Up Rally in Front of Stanford University | Stanford/Palo Alto: Reject the Cover-up! Protest | Excitement Turns to Anger in Palo Alto After Senate Trial Sham | Palo Alto: Band and Raging Grannies Reject the Coverup
San Jose
"Senators, Are You Completely Morally Bankrupt?" and Other Signs at San José Protest | Event Announcement
Berkeley
Aquittal Protest in Berkeley (2/8) | Event Announcement
Oakland
Oakland Protesters Insist Senate Trial Was a Cover-Up, Not an ExonerationOakland | Event Announcement
El Cerrito
El Cerrito Shows Up to Say: No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal | Event Announcement
More Event Announcements:
Davis | Hollister | Guerneville | Monterey | Walnut Creek | Hayward | Fairfield | Sonoma | Mountain View | San Rafael | Watsonville | Emeryville | Santa Cruz | Santa Rosa | Napa | Pacifica
02/09/20 Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/04/20 Mountain View Referendum Petition Overturns Ban on RV's Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/02/20 2020 Women's March Organizers Issue Broad Demands for Human Rights Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/29/19 Moms 4 Housing Resist Eviction in Court and Confront Public Relations Attacks by Wedgewood Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | East Bay | Government & Elections12/29/19 Housing Justice Village Set Out to Confront Oakland's War Against the Homeless Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections12/18/19 Bay Area Cities and Towns Join Over 600 Demonstrations Across the Country Front Page | Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | South Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network