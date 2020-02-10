top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
El Cerrito Shows Up to Say: No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal
by R.R.
Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
Feb. 5, 2020. In the East Bay city of El Cerrito, the call went out to "flood the streets to protest against this reprehensible cover-up and despicable GOP attempts to destroy our democracy!"
sm_elcnojustice.jpg
original image (1400x1600)
Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

In El Cerrito, California, as well as nationwide, organizers said, "It’s up to us to mobilize like never before and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action."

Demonstrators stood amongst planters in front of Daiso (Japanese market), part of an international franchise that focuses on locations that have large Asian populations. There in front of a display of beautiful Birds of Paradise plants, protesters wielded signs including one that read: "No Witnesses, No Trial, No Justice."

§It's a Damned Sham(e)
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_ekcsham-e.jpg
original image (1040x1600)
§Amongst the Birds of Paradise Plants
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcbirdsofp.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Bullhorn
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcbullhorn.jpg
original image (1385x1600)
§Daiso store
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcdaiso.jpg
original image (1600x1130)
§On all 4 corners of the intersection
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcallcorners.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Lock Him Up
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elclockhimup.jpg
original image (1258x1600)
§Bag says "Impeach"
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcimpeachbag.jpg
original image (929x1600)
§Honk to Remove!
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcremove.jpg
original image (1600x799)
§Get Rid of Him!
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcgetridofhim.jpg
original image (891x1600)
§Black Jackets
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcjackets.jpg
original image (1600x1481)
§Seated Amongst Planters
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elcamongstplanters.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
§Trumpoccio
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elctrumpoccio.jpg
original image (1600x888)
§Night falls
by R.R. Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM
sm_elctree.jpg
original image (1067x1600)
