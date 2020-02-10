El Cerrito Shows Up to Say: No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal by R.R.

Monday Feb 10th, 2020 1:13 AM

Feb. 5, 2020. In the East Bay city of El Cerrito, the call went out to "flood the streets to protest against this reprehensible cover-up and despicable GOP attempts to destroy our democracy!"

Photos: Mary DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



In El Cerrito, California, as well as nationwide, organizers said, "It’s up to us to mobilize like never before and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action."



Demonstrators stood amongst planters in front of Daiso (Japanese market), part of an international franchise that focuses on locations that have large Asian populations. There in front of a display of beautiful Birds of Paradise plants, protesters wielded signs including one that read: "No Witnesses, No Trial, No Justice."



