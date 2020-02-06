top
San Francisco
San Francisco In Nationwide Rejection of Senate Coverup
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
Protest on Market Street against Republican Whitewash of Gangster President
sm_010-850_3699.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Wednesday Feb 6, San Francisco. The frog jumped out of the warming pot last night as San Francisco joined nationwide protests against the Republicans' betrayal of their constitutional oath.

With gallows humor, signs spoke of Moscow Mitch and Putin's bitch, and of Dorothy saying "we are not in a democracy anymore."

Poignantly, the protesters sang "we shall not be moved" and we shall overcome" bur perhaps, as Malcolm X once said, "It's time to stop singing and start swinging."

https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_020-850_3658.jpg
original image (1949x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_030-850_3672.jpg
original image (1956x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_040-850_3676.jpg
original image (1870x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_050-850_3683.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_060-850_3707.jpg
original image (1519x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_070-850_3726.jpg
original image (1843x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM
sm_080-852_3000.jpg
original image (1400x1989)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
