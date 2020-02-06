San Francisco In Nationwide Rejection of Senate Coverup by Leon Kunstenaar

Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 10:26 AM

Protest on Market Street against Republican Whitewash of Gangster President

Wednesday Feb 6, San Francisco. The frog jumped out of the warming pot last night as San Francisco joined nationwide protests against the Republicans' betrayal of their constitutional oath.



With gallows humor, signs spoke of Moscow Mitch and Putin's bitch, and of Dorothy saying "we are not in a democracy anymore."



Poignantly, the protesters sang "we shall not be moved" and we shall overcome" bur perhaps, as Malcolm X once said, "It's time to stop singing and start swinging."



