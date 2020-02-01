From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reject the Cover-Up! Protest in San Rafael
When: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 5:30 PM
Where: San Rafael City Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA 94901
Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.
Now, It’s Up To Us!
We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action . Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.
Join hundreds of thousands of Americans who are mobilizing with a simple demand:
Stop The Coverup!
For more event information: https://rejectthecoverup.org/
