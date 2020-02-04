From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 2/ 5/2020
|Guerneville: Reject the Cover-up! Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday February 05
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|RejectTheCoverup.org
|Location Details
|Guerneville Plaza, River Rd. and Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, CA 95446
|
GUERNEVILLE: Protest Trump's Acquittal! Let Your Voice be Heard!
When: Wednesday, February 05, 2020• 4:00 PM
Location: Guerneville Plaza, River Rd. and Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, CA 95446
Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover-up.
This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize with a simple demand: Reject The Cover-up!
Together, we’ll demand:
Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.
Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and and end to voter suppression.
Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.
It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.
PLEAE NOTE: This is a peaceful demonstration. This event is part of a nationwide protest mobilization: https://rejectthecoverup.org/
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-t...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:33 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network