



WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM



WHERE: Window-on-the-Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940

(Del Monte Ave and Camino El Estero)



Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.



Now, It’s Up To Us!



We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action .



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.



NOTE: This is a peaceful demonstration. This event is part of a nationwide protest mobilization: MONTEREY REJECTS THE COVER-UP!WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PMWHERE: Window-on-the-Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940(Del Monte Ave and Camino El Estero)Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.Now, It’s Up To Us!We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action .Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.NOTE: This is a peaceful demonstration. This event is part of a nationwide protest mobilization: https://rejectthecoverup.org/ For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/reject-th...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 10:30 AM