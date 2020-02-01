From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Reject the Coverup! Protest of Trump Impeachment Coverup in Napa
|Wednesday February 05
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|RejectTheCoverup.org
|Veterans Park, 3rd St. and Main St., Napa, CA 94558
NAPANS AGAINST THE COVERUP!
WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 5:00 PM
WHERE: Veterans Park, 3rd St. and Main St., Napa, CA 94558
Now, It’s Up To Us!
We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action .
Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.
Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.
Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.
Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.
This is a peaceful demonstration.
For more event information: https://rejectthecoverup.org/
