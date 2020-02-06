San Francisco Swift Reaction to Senate Sham Trial by R.R.

Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM

Speakers in San Francisco said everyone must call on local politicians to reject the Senate vote in which President Trump was found not guilty on both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo and Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Terry Scussel.



Taken at Powell and Market in San Francisco at one of the many rallies the San Francisco Bay Area to protest Trump’s acquittal, hours after the Senate vote.



