Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
San Francisco Swift Reaction to Senate Sham Trial
by R.R.
Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
Speakers in San Francisco said everyone must call on local politicians to reject the Senate vote in which President Trump was found not guilty on both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
sm_feb5tscheat.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo and Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Terry Scussel.

Taken at Powell and Market in San Francisco at one of the many rallies the San Francisco Bay Area to protest Trump’s acquittal, hours after the Senate vote.

§Moscow Mitch Poster
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5rpmangryfaces.jpg
original image (1509x1675)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§The crowd coming up from BART near Cable Turnaround
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5fpcrowd.jpg
original image (2096x1589)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§Hands
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5tshands.jpg
original image (2724x3000)
Terry Scussel, photo
§Vámonos
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5rpvamanos.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
§No No No
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5tstop.jpg
original image (2922x2100)
Terry Scussel, photo
§Monopoly card--Go to Jail!
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5tsmonopoly.jpg
original image (3000x2403)
Terry Scussel, photo
§At the mic
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:07 AM
sm_feb5tsupclose.jpg
original image (3002x2400)
Terry Scussel, photo
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
