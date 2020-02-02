



WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM



WHERE: 7000 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA 94530-4020,

__________________________________________________________



Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover-up.



No witnesses, no fair acquittal. Flood the streets in nationwide protests against this reprehensible cover-up and despicable GOP attempts to destroy our Democracy!



As the organizers say:



"It’s Up To Us! Join in demanding:



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action . Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.



This events is part of a nationwide protest mobilization. All events are peaceful demonstrations.

__________________________________________________________



Please RSVP for our El Cerrito event at this link:



And find other events by searching at this link:



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 10:20 AM