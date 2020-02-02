top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
El Cerrito: Reject the Coverup! No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal Protest
Date Wednesday February 05
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEl Cerrito Shows Up, East Bay Indivisible
Location Details
7000 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA 94530-4020
EL CERRITO DEMONSTRATION: No Witnesses, No Fair Acquittal!

WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

WHERE: 7000 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA 94530-4020,
__________________________________________________________

Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover-up.

No witnesses, no fair acquittal. Flood the streets in nationwide protests against this reprehensible cover-up and despicable GOP attempts to destroy our Democracy!

As the organizers say:

"It’s Up To Us! Join in demanding:

Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.

Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.

Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.

We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action . Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.

This events is part of a nationwide protest mobilization. All events are peaceful demonstrations. https://rejectthecoverup.org/
__________________________________________________________

Please RSVP for our El Cerrito event at this link: https://actionnetwork.org/events/no-witnesses-no-fair-acquittal?clear_id=true

And find other events by searching at this link: https://rejectthecoverup.org/

There's more you can do! See Indivisible East Bay's emergency email: https://mailchi.mp/indivisibleeb.org/emergency-action-no-witnesses-no-fair-acquittal
sm_nooneisabovethelaw_1.jpg
original image (3600x2700)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2748019548...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 10:20 AM
