Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Excitement Turns to Anger in Palo Alto After Senate Trial Sham
by R.R.
Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
In Palo Alto the Raging Grannies helped organize one of two rallies in that city to say Reject the Cover-up on February 5.
sm_bandbestdeorange__1_.jpg
original image (2279x1621)
Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

After an investigation revealed that he had sought foreign interference from Ukraine for the 2020 election, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In Palo Alto Lytton Plaza was the scene of much excitement.

But after two contentious weeks in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump was found not guilty on both articles of impeachment. Working with a local organizer, the Raging Grannies pulled together yet another rally at the same plaza...this time everyone raged.

The Grannies brought keyboard, guitar and percussion instruments to keep up the beat. Dressed in black judicial robes, they raised a meat tenderizer turned gavel and rendered their verdict--the Senate trial was a total sham.
§Audience Rocks Along
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandaudiencerocks.jpg
original image (2500x1322)
§People Are Angry
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandguy4indy.jpg
original image (2051x2500)
§Jail the Criminals
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandjailthecriminals.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§Waiting for the Rally to Begin
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_band4indywomanwithsign.jpg
original image (2500x2500)
§Under the Umbrellas in Lytton Plaza
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandaudiencewatches.jpg
original image (2500x1054)
§Vote
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_band4suzanne.jpg
original image (1700x2500)
§Clergy says "For Shame"
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandclergy4indy.jpg
original image (2500x1569)
§Honk
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandhonk.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§Hats
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandhatsrear.jpg
original image (2500x1178)
§Ruth Bader Ginsburg
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandfixchinrbg.jpg
original image (2500x1667)
The Grannies dressed as Supreme Court judges in honor of RBG
§Sign
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM
sm_bandguy2forindy.jpg
original image (2197x2500)
