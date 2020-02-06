Excitement Turns to Anger in Palo Alto After Senate Trial Sham by R.R.

Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 5:39 AM

In Palo Alto the Raging Grannies helped organize one of two rallies in that city to say Reject the Cover-up on February 5.

Photos by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



After an investigation revealed that he had sought foreign interference from Ukraine for the 2020 election, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In Palo Alto Lytton Plaza was the scene of much excitement.



But after two contentious weeks in the Senate impeachment trial, Trump was found not guilty on both articles of impeachment. Working with a local organizer, the Raging Grannies pulled together yet another rally at the same plaza...this time everyone raged.



The Grannies brought keyboard, guitar and percussion instruments to keep up the beat. Dressed in black judicial robes, they raised a meat tenderizer turned gavel and rendered their verdict--the Senate trial was a total sham.