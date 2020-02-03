OAKLAND REJECTS THE COVER-UP!



WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 • 5:30 PM



WHERE: Grand Lake Theater intersection, 3200 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610



COME ON DOWN! No worries if you don't have a sign. We will have poster board and markers.

This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize to demand:



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and and end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.



NOTE: A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

