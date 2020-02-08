top
"We'll Remember in November" Theme at Reject the Cover Up Rally in Front of Stanford University
by R.R.
Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
Coverage of one of two Palo Alto locations where "Reject the Cover Up" rallies were held on February 5th. This one was near Stanford University at the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero/Galvez.
sm_feb5eltvomggopwtf.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Senate Republicans voted to turn a blind eye to Donald Trump's abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. At his State of the Union address on February 4th, they cheered, "Four more years! Four more years!"

At one of two locations in the city Palo Alto, California, demonstrators cried "It's now up to us to vote them all out." They carried signs vowing to see the GOP senators removed from office including ones that read, "We'll remember in November."
§We'll Remember in November
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_feb5eltvwewillremember.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Guy on the Wall under the Town And Country Village Light
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_eltvguyonwall.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
The management at the Town and Country Village Shopping Center pictured here do not like demonstrators standing on the corner's wall, which they say is their private property. Security was not present when this photo was taken.
§The contested wall
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_feb5eltvgopshame.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Demonstrators have insisted they have a right to protest at this corner, despite attempts by the the management company to remove them in the past. The owners claim much of the corner in front of this wall also is their property. Protesters call BS.
§Thumbs Up For Honks of Approval
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_feb4eltvthumbsup.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§As evening falls the lighting makes things more dramatic
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_feb5eltvireallycare.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Reject Abuse of Power!
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 3:40 AM
sm_feb5eltvrejectabuseofpower.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
