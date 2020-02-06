top
protest cheer
"Senators, Are You Completely Morally Bankrupt?" and Other Signs at San José Protest
by R.R.
Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
February 5 was a day of national action, a reaction to the Senate acquittal of Trump on the charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election. San José photos.
sm_f5albigcrossing.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
Photos by Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

In San José as well as across the nation, protestors said the impeachment process was one big cover up. Honking cars and chants filled the intersection of Winchester and Stevens Creek boulevards where the cities of Santa Clara and San José meet.

The rallies were part of a national movement of protests with demonstrations held across the Bay Area including two in the city of Palo Alto.

Near Santana Row in San José, protesters marched back and forth through the major intersection. Some of the signs: "We Are Watching," "We'll Remember Come November," and "Sham Trial." One sign asked of GOP Senators, "Are You Being Blackmailed? Being Paid Off? Completely Morally Bankrupt? Check All That Apply"

§Twitler
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5altwitler.jpg
original image (4286x6000)
§Vietnam Vet
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alvet.jpg
original image (4286x6000)
§Lights from cars
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alcrossst.jpg
original image (6000x3992)
§He Cannot Tell the Truth
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alcannottellthetruth.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§Drummer joins in
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5aldrummer.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Dusk
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5aldusk.jpg
original image (6000x3992)
§Frown
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alfran.jpg
original image (6000x3992)
§Traffic Island
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5allone2.jpg
original image (6000x4286)
§Check All that Apply
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5algopsenators.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Resist
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alresist.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Resist Flag
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alresistflag.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Sexual Assault
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alsexualassault.jpg
original image (6000x4286)
§We Are Watching
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_fbalwatching.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Dire Distress
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5maydayflag.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
Displaying a U.S. flag upside down is "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."
§Stop!
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alstop.jpg
original image (6000x3992)
§Even Introverts
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Red, White, Black
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5alblackwhitered.jpg
original image (3992x6000)
§Marching
by R.R. Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM
sm_f5aldusk2.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
