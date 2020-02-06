"Senators, Are You Completely Morally Bankrupt?" and Other Signs at San José Protest by R.R.

Thursday Feb 6th, 2020 3:56 AM

February 5 was a day of national action, a reaction to the Senate acquittal of Trump on the charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress to aid his own re-election. San José photos.

Photos by Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



In San José as well as across the nation, protestors said the impeachment process was one big cover up. Honking cars and chants filled the intersection of Winchester and Stevens Creek boulevards where the cities of Santa Clara and San José meet.



The rallies were part of a national movement of protests with demonstrations held across the Bay Area including two in the city of Palo Alto.



Near Santana Row in San José, protesters marched back and forth through the major intersection. Some of the signs: "We Are Watching," "We'll Remember Come November," and "Sham Trial." One sign asked of GOP Senators, "Are You Being Blackmailed? Being Paid Off? Completely Morally Bankrupt? Check All That Apply"



