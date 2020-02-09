Few people but message gets delivered loud and clear

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

A handful of protesters from "Refuse Fascism" protested the sham senate Trump "trial".At the Downtown Berkeley Bart station plaza, activists in oramge hats and shirts drummed and marched in protest of Trump's "acquittal".They handed out leaflets and and a passer by joined the protest.They are those who keep the flame of protest alive in the darkest of times.