Oakland Protesters Insist Senate Trial Was a Cover-Up, Not an Exoneration
by R.R.
Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
After the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, protesters took to the streets in Oakland, CA.
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__not_exonerated.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Photos: Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

The Senate voted largely along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump on February 5th, an outcome that was not unexpected. Thousands of people had already planned to take part in demonstrations at more than 300 locations across the U.S. that very night. At the protest in Oakland, CA, demonstrators gathered in front of the Grand Lake Theater where they condemned Republican senators for turning what was supposed to be a trial into a cover-up.

The Trump campaign issued a statement after the Senate vote, saying the president had been "totally vindicated."

However, said Oakland protesters, the Senate did not find Trump without fault or wrongdoing, and a majority clearly believed he did commit wrongdoing. Their signs signaled the utter anger of demonstrators. "Lying Liars," read one, while another said simply "RIP GOP." Some were humorous such as the one that read "I'm not a sign making guy but FUCK THIS." Another sign summed up group sentiment with the statement "A Cover-up is not Exoneration."
§S-H-A-M-E
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland___top.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Lying Liars
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland_lying_liars.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§de Colores
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland___de_colores.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Grand Lake Marquis in Agreement with Demonstrators
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland___marquis.jpg
original image (2048x1576)
Grand Lake Theater is Oakland's historic movie palace.
§Cardboard Signs Against Backdrop of Lit Up Marquis
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland___ripgop.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§"Fuck This" Sign
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__fuck_this.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Bully Grifter
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__bullygrifter.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Comb Over Humour
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__comb_over.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Corrupt Prez
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__corrupt_prez.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§The crowd
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland__crowd.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§A Reminder
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland_forever.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Despite the results of the senate trial, Trump is impeached forever. He is only the third president to have been impeached and none have been removed from office.
§GOP Corruption
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland_trump_nothing.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Ready for a Post Trump America
by R.R. Saturday Feb 8th, 2020 6:31 AM
sm_reject_the_cover_up_-_oakland_ptalast.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
