HOLLISTER REJECTS THE COVERUP!



WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 4:00 PM



LOCATION: intersection of 4th & San Benito Streets, Downtown Hollister, CA 95023



Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.



This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize with a simple demand:

Reject The Coverup!



Together, we’ll demand:



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and and end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.



Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.



NOTE: This is a peaceful demonstration For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/reject-th...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 1st, 2020 4:29 PM