



WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM



WHERE: Hayward City Hall Plaza, 777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541



Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.



Now, It’s Up To Us!



We must mobilize like never before — and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.



Join in demanding:



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and an end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



Each of us has a critical part to play in making sure we leave a better democracy for the next generation.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 3:39 PM