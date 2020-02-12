top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
San Rafael Protests Senate Decision to Acquit Trump
by R.R.
Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 5:17 PM
Protesting the Senate's decision to acquit Trump on articles of impeachment
sm_sanrafaeltinybullhorn.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Photos by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

More than a hundred people showed up to rally in downtown San Rafael to protest the Senate’s decision on February 5th to acquit President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment he was charged with by the House of Representatives.

§All across the corner
by R.R. Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 5:17 PM
sm_sanrafaeldisenhofcrowd.jpg
original image (1900x781)
§Dump Trump
by R.R. Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 5:17 PM
sm_sanrafaeldisenhofdumptrump.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
§At City Plaza
by R.R. Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 5:17 PM
sm_sanrafaeldisenhofblackandw.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
§Forming a semicircle
by R.R. Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020 5:17 PM
sm_sanrafaeldisenhofcircle.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 586.20 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code