Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
San Rafael Protests Senate Decision to Acquit Trump
Protesting the Senate's decision to acquit Trump on articles of impeachment
Photos by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
More than a hundred people showed up to rally in downtown San Rafael to protest the Senate’s decision on February 5th to acquit President Donald Trump on the two articles of impeachment he was charged with by the House of Representatives.
§All across the corner
