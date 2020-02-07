In response to the grave danger posed by Trump's acquittal in the Senate; and because we need millions in the street, saying "in the name of humanity we will not accept a fascist America"; and because to focus solely or mainly on elections in 2020 will not in any way be enough:



Refuse Fascism is calling in for a MASS PROTEST of the acquittal, Saturday, downtown Berkeley BART, 1 pm. Bring yourself, your friends, whistles and drums!

