Protest Trump "Acquittal" in Sham Trial
Date
Saturday February 08
Time
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Curt Wechsler
Location Details
Downtown Berkeley (BART station)
|
In response to the grave danger posed by Trump's acquittal in the Senate; and because we need millions in the street, saying "in the name of humanity we will not accept a fascist America"; and because to focus solely or mainly on elections in 2020 will not in any way be enough:
Refuse Fascism is calling in for a MASS PROTEST of the acquittal, Saturday, downtown Berkeley BART, 1 pm. Bring yourself, your friends, whistles and drums!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1801935732...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 7th, 2020 12:59 PM
