top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 2/ 8/2020
Protest Trump "Acquittal" in Sham Trial
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 08
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Downtown Berkeley (BART station)
In response to the grave danger posed by Trump's acquittal in the Senate; and because we need millions in the street, saying "in the name of humanity we will not accept a fascist America"; and because to focus solely or mainly on elections in 2020 will not in any way be enough:

Refuse Fascism is calling in for a MASS PROTEST of the acquittal, Saturday, downtown Berkeley BART, 1 pm. Bring yourself, your friends, whistles and drums!
84486945_2272982319662438_5627491864635506688_n.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1801935732...

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 7th, 2020 12:59 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 622.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code