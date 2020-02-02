From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|San Francisco: Reject the Coverup! Protest Against Sham Impeachment Trial
SAN FRANCISCO REJECTS THE COVER-UP!
WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 5:30 PM
WHERE: Cable Car Turnaround at Powell & Market , 1 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover up.
Now, it’s up to us!
This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize with a simple demand: Reject The Cover-up!
Together, we’ll demand:
Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.
Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and and end to voter suppression.
Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.
It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.
This event is part of a nationwide protest mobilization. All events are peaceful demonstrations. https://rejectthecoverup.org/
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/reject-th...
§4:30 PM San Francisco Pre-Rally at Senator Feinstein's Office
4:30 PM: San Francisco Pre-Rally at Senator Feinstein's Office:
WHERE: Sen. Feinstein’s Office above Montgomery BART, One Post St. , San Francisco , CA 94104
The primary San Francisco rally is at 5:30 PM at Powell and Market by the Cable Car Turnaround. But we also want to be seen and heard by both of our Senators when staff is exiting their buildings.
If we get a large turnout some may wish to go to Sen. Harris’s Office, located just down the street at 333 Bush St.
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/reject-the-coverup-mobilization
