In an wildly unprecedented ruling on April 7, Trump-appointed federal judge Matthew Kascmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, ordered the FDA to withdraw its decades-old approval of mifepristone nationwide, the first time a judge has ever attempted to overrule the FDA. Mifepristone is used in more than 50% of abortions in this country. The drug is also used for management of miscarriages. Saying no one should sit back and wait to see what happens next, abortion rights and reproductive justice activists called for actions on April 10. Demonstrations were held in three Bay Area cities: San Francisco, Berkeley, and San Jose.The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals then scaled back the Kascmaryk ban on April 13, but issued new restrictions on mifepristone, reducing the number of weeks into a pregnancy it could be used and forbidding its shipment by mail. On April 15, a national day of action, demonstrators in Scottsdale, Arizona, protested in front of the headquarters of Alliance Defending Freedom, the right-wing group designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center that filed the lawsuit in Amarillo. Locally, protests were held in Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, Mountain View, Santa Cruz, Oakland, and other cities.On April 21, the U.S. Supreme Court extended the stay against any mifepristone bans or restrictions, sending the issue back to the Fifth Circuit for further deliberations. While this is seen as at least a temporary victory, defenders of reproductive justice rights say that extremists will continue try to ban abortion at the federal level and the fight is far from over.