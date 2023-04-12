top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Santa Cruz: Protest March to Fight For Abortion Access

Date:
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March moblization website
Location Details:
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street
Santa Cruz, CA, 95060
Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

On Saturday, April 15, join us in Santa Cruz to Fight for Abortion Access!

This past Friday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryck issued an egregious ruling riddled with right-wing, anti-abortion rhetoric, staying the FDA’S 23 year old approval of mifepristone.

This country is in a state of emergency. Judges are blatantly disregarding the law, science, and the limits of their own authority to dismantle our right to access abortion care. Our democracy and our future are no longer simply at risk of being destroyed.

This is an SOS: IN CASE OF EMERGENCY, BREAK GLASS! Starting at Santa Cruz City Hall, we will march down Locust and into downtown in support of the fight for abortion medication.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/figh...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 2:52PM
