Emergency Rally: Hands Off Abortion Pill
video by Lis Cox less than 1 min mp4
On April 10 activist groups and passersby rallied in response to a Texas federal judge's decision. The legality of the abortion drug mifepristone is now in doubt after the conservative judge ruled on August 7 to block its federal approvals.
