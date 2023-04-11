Emergency Rally: Hands Off Abortion Pill by San Francisco Special

video by Lis Cox less than 1 min mp4





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/04/11/1_min_after_abortion_pill_ruling__sf__4.10.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/04/11/1_min_after_abortion_pill_ruling__sf__4.10.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/04/11/1_min_after_abortion_pill_ruling__sf__4.10.mp4" title="download video: 1_min_after_abortion_pill..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/04/11/1_min_after_abortion_pill_ruling__sf__4.10.mp4_600_.png"></span><br></a></video>

On April 10 activist groups and passersby rallied in response to a Texas federal judge's decision. The legality of the abortion drug mifepristone is now in doubt after the conservative judge ruled on August 7 to block its federal approvals.