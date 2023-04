Oakland: MIFE RALLY 4/15Saturday, April 15, 2023 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PTJoin supporters in-person Oakland to take a stand on this cruel, unprecedented attempt to restrict access to abortion care nationwide! Let’s be clear: Mifepristone has helped ensure that patients are able to make their own private medical decisions, and it has expanded access to reproductive health care – something that is very clearly under threat in this country. Stand with us! IN-PERSON LOCATION PROVIDED AFTER SIGN-UP.Sign up here to join us: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/oakland-mife-rally